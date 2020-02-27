Tom Holland FANBOYS Over This Male Singer!

Published on Feb 27, 2020

Justin Bieber has been getting candid about his personal life in his YouTube docuseries ‘Seasons’ and Tom Holland just revealed that he’s a huge fan of the series. Tom said that he’s “grateful” for Justin and the docuseries.



For the past few weeks, we’ve all been watching Justin open up about the most intimate and darkest parts of his life in his YouTube series Seasons.



Justin talks about everything from his drug-use history, to his health, to his anxiety, and even to his relationships.



And while we wish the series could go on forever, the finale episode just aired.





