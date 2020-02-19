Billie Eilish's Life Was RUINED By Instagram Comments

Published on Feb 19, 2020

Billie Eilish, who has around 55 million Instagram followers and might just be the coolest person on social media, is getting candid about how even she can’t handle the internet trolls.



And it's no secret that 2020 has been an incredible year for Billie Eilish so far.



And it’s no secret that 2020 has been an incredible year for Billie Eilish so far.



I mean it’s only February and she’s already made Grammys history, performed at the Oscars and released the theme song to the new James Bond film.



But even Billie Eilish has a hard time with trolls on social media.



Despite all of her success, Billie has been subject to online hate and she's said that the internet is “ruining her life.”



So she’s opening up about the negative side of social media and ways she tries to make it a healthier place for herself.



If you’re a true fan of Billie’s you know that in the past she has been vocal about her mental health struggles and even alludes to her depression in her music.

And she hasn’t been afraid to be honest with her fans about what she needs to do to keep herself in a good place mentally.



And now she’s talking about her social media use and how the internet was actually “ruining her life.”



Earlier this week, Billie and her brother Finneas sat down with BBC and she revealed that she stopped reading Instagram comments just two days ago.



She opened up about why she made this change.



And when Billie was asked about a possible solution for dealing with hate online, she didn't have an answer.



She said quote, “I don't know, dude. It's crazy. Cancel culture is insane. I mean, that's not what has been happening. It's just been, like, just the internet is a bunch of trolls, you know? And it's, like, the problem is a lot of it is really funny. I think that's the issue—that's why nobody really stops because it's funny.”



But Finneas chimed in and said that there's “a lack of accountability" when you’re just talking through a screen.



She talked about how people are willing to say "anything for a joke" to "make somebody laugh" but it actually can be hurtful.



She said quote, “I've experienced that back in, you know, growing up, I'd say things that I thought people would laugh at and then later I realized, like, that wasn't cool to say."



Finneas got even more introspective and talked about how some people may feel like they have "no public voice" and that it’s just a fight over who can be louder.



He said quote, “You feel like your voice is very quiet — even though on platforms like Twitter and Instagram it can reach them directly. So I think you might see someone who's like a famous celebrity and you might think, 'Sticks and stones — nothing I can say is going to actually be, you know, potent to them.' But it all is. It's all very equal online.”



And when it comes to reading the comments, Billie revealed that she actually was reading the comments in the past, up until a couple days ago.



Billie said quote, “It's insane that I even have been reading comments up until this point. I should have stopped long ago. It's just the problem is I've always wanted to stay in touch with the fans and keep talking to them and, like, people have ruined that for me.”



And while it’s a bummer for both Billie and her fans that she won’t be interacting with fans in the comments anymore, she tries to engage in other ways.



She said quote, “I still try to like, you know, like fan posts or whatever and especially, like, you know, if I see fans anywhere, like, I just want to talk to them and, like, you know, be around them because they're people. Like, they're me....They're like other me's. So, they're like friends of mine. But yeah, the internet is ruining my life. So, I turned if off.”



And Billie’s fans are taking to Twitter to thank her for her honesty and spread some love.



