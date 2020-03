Published on Mar 6, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#jeffreestar #Hudabeauty #beautyguru



Jeffree Star has never been one to hold back when it comes to speaking his mind, as seen by he and Shane Dawson’s videos, but he recently took aim at his very own beauty community, and fans are LIVING for the shade. So, let me first clarify that Jeffree has previously called out and expressed his concerns with the YouTube beauty community, but fans were equally as confused and surprised that this next batch of fresh shade seemed to come out of nowhere…



For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/drew__dorsey