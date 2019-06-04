Chinese doctor is praised as a blessing in Zambia

Published on Jun 4, 2019

Wang Junqi is a Chinese medical doctor, who is part of the 20th Chinese Medical Team that has been in Zambia since May last year 2018.

After almost a year of working at the Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital (China-Zambia Friendship Hospital) in Lusaka, the Zambian capital, the 34-year-old doctor says he will always cherish the time he spent working in the southern African nation with various patients.

Wang, a specialist in Ear, Nose and Throat, says he committed himself to ensure that he delivers the best services to his patients during his tour of duty.

