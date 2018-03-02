The Deep State Killed John Lennon (Special Release)

Published on Mar 2, 2018

On December 8, 1980, former Beatle John Lennon was gunned down outside his home in New York. Mark David Chapman, arrested at the scene, was portrayed as a lone gunman. He said The Catcher in the Rye, a novel about youthful alienation by J. D. Salinger, was his statement. Or, at least, that's the official story. Chapman was in Beirut, Lebanon, when the CIA ran an assassination program there. It’s well-known the agency worked to create brainwashed assassins with its MKUltra program. Researchers believe Catcher in the Rye may have been the trigger used to set Chapman in motion. Sirhan Sirhan's trigger was the girl in a polka dot dress. Chapman worked with Vietnamese refugees at a resettlement camp at Fort Chaffee in Arkansas following his visit to Lebanon. The program was run by World Vision. World Vision collaborated on CIA black projects. John Lennon was considered a threat to the national security state. His leftist and antiwar political views influenced millions. The national security state wasn't about to let that happen again.



Newsbud does not take money from advertisers, foundations or NGO’s. We are 100% funded by you, the people. Support Newsbud for a stronger independent grassroots media by subscribing or making a donation today.



Show Notes: http://bit.ly/2AicAmd



Support Newsbud: http://bit.ly/2uah4H6



Join the Newsbud Community

http://bit.ly/2gbO5ii



Newsbud Vimeo on Demand: http://bit.ly/2j9uyyW



Visit our website

http://bit.ly/2gl9jbd



Follow Newsbud on Twitter

http://bit.ly/29d5XFD



Follow Newsbud on Facebook

http://bit.ly/2ynO840