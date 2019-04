Published on Apr 11, 2019

Giuseppe Guastella has already been part of five FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Finals and will now represent USA at the first-ever FIFA eNations Cup 2019. Tune in on April 13 & 14 here on YouTube!



More information: www.fifa.com/fenc



