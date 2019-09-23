Talib Kweli And IDK Talk Kanye, Denzel Curry, & How Prison Influenced His Music | People's Party

Published on Sep 23, 2019

On this episode of People's Party, Talib Kweli and Jamsin Leigh sit down with rapper, singer, and producer IDK. They discuss how he found his voice as an artist while incarcerated at age 17, his first time meeting Kanye West, and Kanye's confounding relationship with Donald Trump.



Later, the conversation expands to IDK's close friendship with Denzel Curry, his wide-ranging influences as an MC, and his personal take on religion. Kweli, Jasmin, and IDK also dig into the stories behind some of the most attention-grabbing and thoughtful tracks off of "Is He Real?" -- from "Porno" to "Julia...".



This interview reveals a rapper on the rise and a man who isn't afraid to be open or honest with his fans -- both in the booth and on People's Party. The insight that comes with that fearlessness makes the episode essential viewing.



Interview timing:



2:24 -- IDK speaks on growing up in Prince George, Maryland, and how it's a unique example of post-gentrification.



4:44 -- Talib asks IDK about how he came up with his name, which stands for Ignorantly Delivering Knowledge. IDK opens up about being caught in the prison system, charged as an adult at age 17, and having to go back three times.



9:05 -- IDK reflects on his incineration not being helpful in any kind of rehabilitation, but his own family structure is what broke the cycle.



11:23 -- IDK talks about finding his voice as an artist while being in prison, listening to Kanye West and others, and rapping over instrumentals.



14:15 -- Talib talks about Kanye West's huge contribution to his biggest hit "Get By", and asks IDK about his experience meeting him to play Rubik's Cubes with 88-Keys.



19:24 -- Talib asks IDK about his perspective on Kanye's embrace of Trump.



23:14 -- IDK speaks on his friendship with Denzel Curry. He also details his biggest lyrical influences and the albums that introduced him to the expansive world of hip-hop.



27:52 -- IDK shares how 50 Cent was a superhero in a sense to black youth when he first came on the scene.



28:46 -- Talib asks IDK about his experience working with MF DOOM and Del The Funkee Homosapien.



30:40 -- IDK talks about writers, producers, and others not getting due credit with today's media formats like Sound Cloud and Spotify.



33:01 -- IDK talks about his album "IWASVERYBAD" and tells the story of how it came about.



35:43 -- IDK speaks on the challenges growing up as a first-generation African-American, and the drive it gave him to become the artist he is today.



41:53 -- Talib asks IDK about his song "Trigger Happy", and what was involved in his falling out with rapper "Logic".



43:57 -- Talib asks IDK about his approach on the song "Is He Real?" and the points he was trying to convey about spirituality and religion.



51:52 -- IDK talks about influences for his song "Porno" ft. Pusha T. -- one of those being getting exposed to porn at age 6.



53:58 -- IDK gives insight into his powerful song, titled "Julia...", which speaks about his mother's passing due to AIDS.



1:00:08 -- Talib asks IDK what, if anything, in life frightens him.



1:03:01 -- IDK talks on people being surprised when he releases projects that don't necessarily fit his perceived persona.



1:07:06 -- IDK outlines his take on re-thinking the approach to religion and growing up with 24 hr. fasting.



1:09:17 -- Talib asks how IDK avoids all the vices and temptations that go along with being a rap star on tour.



