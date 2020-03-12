Tom Hank Fans DISTRAUGHT Over Coronavirus Diagnosis!

Published on Mar 12, 2020

As if the world wasn’t already up in arms over the rapid spread of Coronavirus, yesterday's news hit a little different as the beloved Tom Hanks revealed in a statement that he and his wife have both tested positive, and fans and celebrities alike are in major meltdown mode.



The fact that 2020 has truly put us through the ringer in three short months, is a sheer understatement.



We’ve come close to WWIII, we lost Kobe, the stock market is crashing, and the world’s current most contagious, deadly virus has gone for the ONE person we thought was safe from all harm….



GIVE US A BREAK 2020, PLEASE.



