Nanjing From Above航拍古都南京

Chinese bridge
76.6K
87 views
Published on Sep 15, 2019

Nanjing is the capital of Jiangsu province:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nanjing
There are many long span Yangtze River Bridges in Nanjing,including 1418m span Nanjing 4th Yangtze Bridge which has finished:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fourth_...

1760m span Xianxinlu Yangtze Bridge:
http://js.people.com.cn/n2/2018/1112/...
and 1560m span Longtan Yangtze Bridge:
http://jiangsu.sina.com.cn/news/gener...
all start in 2019.

2079m span Jinwenlu Yangtze River Bridge:
http://js.people.com.cn/GB/n2/2019/04...
planning start within 2 or 3 years,will become the longest suspension bridge in the world.

