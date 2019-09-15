Nanjing From Above航拍古都南京

Published on Sep 15, 2019

Nanjing is the capital of Jiangsu province:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nanjing

There are many long span Yangtze River Bridges in Nanjing,including 1418m span Nanjing 4th Yangtze Bridge which has finished:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fourth_...



1760m span Xianxinlu Yangtze Bridge:

http://js.people.com.cn/n2/2018/1112/...

and 1560m span Longtan Yangtze Bridge:

http://jiangsu.sina.com.cn/news/gener...

all start in 2019.



2079m span Jinwenlu Yangtze River Bridge:

http://js.people.com.cn/GB/n2/2019/04...

planning start within 2 or 3 years,will become the longest suspension bridge in the world.