Artistic Swimming Duet Final - Free Routine | Rio 2016 Replays

Premieres Apr 7, 2020

Relive the full Duet Final in Artistic Swimming of the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio! The top 12 teams fought a thrilling battle for the Gold medal, including Yukiko Inui and Risako Mitsui from Japan, the Russian duo Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina, as well as Huang Xuechen and Sun Wenyan from China.

