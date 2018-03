Published on Mar 23, 2018

The Movement to bring Karate to the Olympics began in the 1970's; now it's making its debut at the Youth Olympic Games 2018 in Buenos Aires.



A group of young Argentinian athletes is already training very hard to compete at the YOG in their own country. Join the upcoming Karate stars who hope that these Games will be the beginning of their sports career.



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com