Published on Apr 15, 2019

At the Summer Olympics in Rio 2016, South Korea's Son Yeon Jae finishing 4th in the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final, with a performance to "Libertango" by Astor Piazzolla.



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com