Published on Jun 16, 2019

Around 200 families have returned to their homes in Palmyra in central Syria.

The ancient city was liberated in 2017 after it was occupied by IS twice.

Since then, work has started to rehabilitate the infra-structure of the city.

The war led to the damage of the residential part and the ancient ruins of the city.

Dating back to 2000 BC, Palmyra was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.