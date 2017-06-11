Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
Yeah, keep it
Undo
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
Go ad-free for 3 months
Loading...
Sign up for YouTube Red by July 4th for uninterrupted music and videos all summer.
Working...
No thanks
Try it free
Find out why
Close
Suat Serdar (GER) - Zambia v Germany (2nd Goal)
FIFATV
Loading...
Unsubscribe from FIFATV?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
1.6M
1.6M
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
More
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
Add translations
187 views
23
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
24
0
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
1
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 11, 2017
Category
Sports
License
Standard YouTube License
Loading...
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
Match 52: Venezuela v. England - FIFA U-20 World Cup 2017
- Duration: 2:18.
FIFATV
No views
New
2:18
Match 51: Uruguay v. Italy - FIFA U-20 World Cup 2017
- Duration: 2:12.
FIFATV
42,730 views
New
2:12
6 days to go: Mphela’s strike stuns Casillas
- Duration: 0:41.
FIFATV
2,028 views
New
0:41
Match 48: Mexico v. England - FIFA U-20 World Cup 2017
- Duration: 2:14.
FIFATV
538,184 views
New
2:14
Match 47: Italy v. Zambia - FIFA U-20 World Cup 2017
- Duration: 2:12.
FIFATV
428,904 views
New
2:12
Match 49: Uruguay v. Venezuela - FIFA U-20 World Cup 2017
- Duration: 2:23.
FIFATV
369,379 views
New
2:23
Yangel Herrera Interview - EXCLUSIVE
- Duration: 2:32.
FIFATV
9,318 views
New
2:32
10 days to go: Spain hit double figures
- Duration: 0:47.
FIFATV
16,786 views
New
0:47
7 days to go: Goal-fest at the Azteca
- Duration: 0:47.
FIFATV
7,283 views
New
0:47
9 days to go: Ronaldinho's and Blanco's goalscoring feats
- Duration: 0:39.
FIFATV
11,812 views
New
0:39
Match 50: Italy v. England - FIFA U-20 World Cup 2017
- Duration: 2:16.
FIFATV
551,238 views
New
2:16
Match 46: Venezuela v. USA - FIFA U-20 World Cup 2017
- Duration: 2:16.
FIFATV
415,016 views
New
2:16
A major success
- Duration: 1:44.
FIFATV
2,910 views
New
1:44
15 DAYS TO GO! Germany deadly on home soil
- Duration: 0:34.
FIFATV
13,708 views
0:34
13 days to go: An amazing sight in Saint Petersburg
- Duration: 0:31.
FIFATV
11,199 views
New
0:31
8 days to go: Marcel Desailly’s unbeaten record
- Duration: 0:37.
FIFATV
7,451 views
New
0:37
Improving lives through football
- Duration: 3:45.
FIFATV
2,918 views
New
3:45
Lewis Cook Interview - EXCLUSIVE
- Duration: 2:06.
FIFATV
12,007 views
New
2:06
Match 45: Portugal v. Uruguay - FIFA U-20 World Cup 2017
- Duration: 2:13.
FIFATV
442,019 views
New
2:13
FIFA Club Profile Video: Orlando City SC
- Duration: 5:02.
FIFATV
3,378 views
New
5:02
Loading more suggestions...
Show more
Language:
English
Content location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
+YouTube
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...