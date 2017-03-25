Assange: Conflict Between Trump & CIA Over Syria

Published on Mar 25, 2017

On the German DW-TV channel, Julian Assange said there is a serious conflict between President Donald Trump and the CIA over Syria. The CIA and other security apparatuses don't want him to change the foreign policy of Washington towards Syria.
