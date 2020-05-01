Top 10 Fastest Men's 200m Sprint in Olympic history! | Top Moments

Enjoy watching the fastest Men's 200m Sprint ever in Olympic History! Who else should be on this list? Let us know in the comments!
10) Carl Lewis (USA): Seoul 1988 (19.79)🥈
9) Usain Bolt (JAM): Rio 2016 (19.78)🥇
8) Usain Bolt (JAM): Rio 2016 (19.78) Semi-Final
7) Joe Deloach (USA): Seoul 1988 (19.75)🥇
6) Michael Marsh (USA): Barcelona 1992 (19.73) Semi-Final
5) Frankie Fredericks (NAM): Atlanta 1996 (19.68)🥈
4) Yohan Blake (JAM): London 2012 (19.44)🥈
3) Usain Bolt (JAM): London 2012 (19.32)🥇
2) Michael Johnson (USA): Atlanta 1996 (19.32)🥇
1) Usain Bolt (JAM): Beijing 2008 (19.30)🥇
