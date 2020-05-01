Top 10 Fastest Men's 200m Sprint in Olympic history! | Top Moments

Published on May 1, 2020

Enjoy watching the fastest Men's 200m Sprint ever in Olympic History! Who else should be on this list? Let us know in the comments!



10) Carl Lewis (USA): Seoul 1988 (19.79)🥈

9) Usain Bolt (JAM): Rio 2016 (19.78)🥇

8) Usain Bolt (JAM): Rio 2016 (19.78) Semi-Final

7) Joe Deloach (USA): Seoul 1988 (19.75)🥇

6) Michael Marsh (USA): Barcelona 1992 (19.73) Semi-Final

5) Frankie Fredericks (NAM): Atlanta 1996 (19.68)🥈

4) Yohan Blake (JAM): London 2012 (19.44)🥈

3) Usain Bolt (JAM): London 2012 (19.32)🥇

2) Michael Johnson (USA): Atlanta 1996 (19.32)🥇

1) Usain Bolt (JAM): Beijing 2008 (19.30)🥇



