Noah Centineo Admits He Needs 'HELP' During Quarantine

Published on Apr 16, 2020

During these trying times, nothing is more important than our mental health, and Noah Centineo is breaking down his self care routine while also admitting he needs a little bit of help in quarantine.


So look, we’re all going through a really tough time with the current state of the world on top of fighting our own battles each day and trying to navigate this, for now, ‘new normal.’

It’s natural to feel ALL the feels, cry it out, talk it out, scream into a pillow, whatever you need to do to maintain your sanity through these times, but sometimes it’s not that simple, and Noah is here to make you feel a little more at ease.



