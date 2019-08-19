Talib Kweli And Dax Shepard Talk Ice Cube, White Privilege, Punk'd, And Sobriety | People's Party

Published on Aug 19, 2019

On this episode of People's Party, Talib Kweli and Jasmin Leigh sit down with actor, comedian, performer, writer, and podcaster, Dax Shepard. They discuss Ice Cube, politics, white privilege, sobriety, family, Joe Rogan, Raising Arizona, Justin Timberlake and the rise of "Punk'd" and more.



3:48 -- On the gentrification of Detroit



6:49 -- Kweli and Dax discuss their thoughts on capitalism



13:38 -- Kweli and Dax discuss Kamala Harris and Joe Biden



17:06 -- The story of how Dax and Kweli met



18:02 -- Kweli and Dax discuss Talib's Twitter behavior and war against trolls



18:53 -- Dax on getting into fights



20:05 -- Kweli and Dax dive into the rise of "Punk’d" and how the Justin Timberlake prank made the show take off



23:56 -- On "Raising Arizona" being one of the greatest movies of all-time



26:09 -- Kweli and Dax discuss the problematic nature of people who get all their information from YouTube



29:47 -- Thoughts on Joe Rogan and his podcast



39:43 -- Sam Harris discussion



44:49 -- On White Privilege and what it means



54:40 -- Dax's new projects



56:09 -- Kweli and Dax discuss sobriety and the affect it's had on Dax's life



