#TalibKweli #PeoplesParty #DaxShepard

Talib Kweli And Dax Shepard Talk Ice Cube, White Privilege, Punk'd, And Sobriety | People's Party

UPROXX Video
811K
1,838 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Aug 19, 2019

On this episode of People's Party, Talib Kweli and Jasmin Leigh sit down with actor, comedian, performer, writer, and podcaster, Dax Shepard. They discuss Ice Cube, politics, white privilege, sobriety, family, Joe Rogan, Raising Arizona, Justin Timberlake and the rise of "Punk'd" and more.

Audio podcasts:

Apple - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/72bYFZB...

Soundcloud - https://soundcloud.com/peoplesparty

Google Play - https://play.google.com/music/m/Ieugq...

Timestamps:

3:48 -- On the gentrification of Detroit

6:49 -- Kweli and Dax discuss their thoughts on capitalism

13:38 -- Kweli and Dax discuss Kamala Harris and Joe Biden

17:06 -- The story of how Dax and Kweli met

18:02 -- Kweli and Dax discuss Talib's Twitter behavior and war against trolls

18:53 -- Dax on getting into fights

20:05 -- Kweli and Dax dive into the rise of "Punk’d" and how the Justin Timberlake prank made the show take off

23:56 -- On "Raising Arizona" being one of the greatest movies of all-time

26:09 -- Kweli and Dax discuss the problematic nature of people who get all their information from YouTube

29:47 -- Thoughts on Joe Rogan and his podcast

39:43 -- Sam Harris discussion

44:49 -- On White Privilege and what it means

54:40 -- Dax's new projects

56:09 -- Kweli and Dax discuss sobriety and the affect it's had on Dax's life

More Jasmin Leigh:

https://www.youtube.com/jasminleigh

https://www.instagram.com/realjasminl...

"Ladies and gentlemen, get ready, here I come
Talib Kweli and I'm bangin' on ya eardrum"

#TalibKweli #PeoplesParty #DaxShepard #UPROXX #UPROXXVideo #JasminLeigh

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to