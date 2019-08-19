Talib Kweli And Dax Shepard Talk Ice Cube, White Privilege, Punk'd, And Sobriety | People's Party

On this episode of People's Party, Talib Kweli and Jasmin Leigh sit down with actor, comedian, performer, writer, and podcaster, Dax Shepard. They discuss Ice Cube, politics, white privilege, sobriety, family, Joe Rogan, Raising Arizona, Justin Timberlake and the rise of "Punk'd" and more.
Audio podcasts:
Apple - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/72bYFZB...
Soundcloud - https://soundcloud.com/peoplesparty
Google Play - https://play.google.com/music/m/Ieugq...
Timestamps:
3:48 -- On the gentrification of Detroit
6:49 -- Kweli and Dax discuss their thoughts on capitalism
13:38 -- Kweli and Dax discuss Kamala Harris and Joe Biden
17:06 -- The story of how Dax and Kweli met
18:02 -- Kweli and Dax discuss Talib's Twitter behavior and war against trolls
18:53 -- Dax on getting into fights
20:05 -- Kweli and Dax dive into the rise of "Punk’d" and how the Justin Timberlake prank made the show take off
23:56 -- On "Raising Arizona" being one of the greatest movies of all-time
26:09 -- Kweli and Dax discuss the problematic nature of people who get all their information from YouTube
29:47 -- Thoughts on Joe Rogan and his podcast
39:43 -- Sam Harris discussion
44:49 -- On White Privilege and what it means
54:40 -- Dax's new projects
56:09 -- Kweli and Dax discuss sobriety and the affect it's had on Dax's life
More Jasmin Leigh:
https://www.youtube.com/jasminleigh
https://www.instagram.com/realjasminl...
"Ladies and gentlemen, get ready, here I come
Talib Kweli and I'm bangin' on ya eardrum"
#TalibKweli #PeoplesParty #DaxShepard #UPROXX #UPROXXVideo #JasminLeigh