Fans ACCUSE Jeffree Star Of STEALING Makeup Design!

Published on Apr 15, 2020

Jeffree Star is under fire as fans accuse him of ripping off his eyeshadow palette packaging after noticing striking similarities to a competitor brand’s product.





As we all know, Jeffree is never one to back down when calling out another makeup artist for stealing designs, so it’s pretty surprising that this would even be an issue, yet here we are.



All thanks to a Reddit post that quickly went viral, Jeffree is under fire after some fans are pointing out that his all-new Blood Lust eyeshadow palette looks oddly similar to a 2014 Lorac product design.





