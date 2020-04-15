#jeffreestar #bloodlustpalette #morphe

Fans ACCUSE Jeffree Star Of STEALING Makeup Design!

Clevver News
4.67M
532 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Apr 15, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews
#jeffreestar #bloodlustpalette #morphe

Jeffree Star is under fire as fans accuse him of ripping off his eyeshadow palette packaging after noticing striking similarities to a competitor brand’s product.


As we all know, Jeffree is never one to back down when calling out another makeup artist for stealing designs, so it’s pretty surprising that this would even be an issue, yet here we are.

All thanks to a Reddit post that quickly went viral, Jeffree is under fire after some fans are pointing out that his all-new Blood Lust eyeshadow palette looks oddly similar to a 2014 Lorac product design.


For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to