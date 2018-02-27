Reality Check: No Sarin Gas Used by Assad in Syria?

Published on Feb 27, 2018

The U.S. is intensifying action in Syria by the day. But why? Candidate Trump said he would stay of out Syria because he warned that ISIS and Al Qaeda would take over and yet President Trump is taking the very steps he warned that Hillary Clinton would take.



All of it, with no evidence that the Assad government has used Sarin gas after all.



This is a Reality Check you won't see anywhere else.



Did you remember to subscribe to my YouTube channel?



Also follow me here:

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/BenSwannReal...

Twitter - https://twitter.com/BenSwann_

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/BenSwann_/

Newsletter signup - http://truthinmedia.com/newsletter-si...