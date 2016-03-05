US Army Intelligence Officer, Julianne McKinney, on Targeted Individuals, & GangStalking Crimes

Published on Mar 5, 2016

This interview with Greg Szymanski Generally Describes the Gang Stalking Program against Targeted Individuals.

Ms. McKinney, in the interview, mentions that a Religious Organization is involved in these activities, but I have found out that it involves people embedded into many religious organizations / groups including Satanists / Luciferians / members of Secret Societies.

It also explains the purchase of property and rental of property around the site of a targeted individual, as well as the recruitment of Criminal, Psychologically Deranged, and Controlled Family Members around Targeted Individuals.

I have found out that some of the individuals in these groups of Government Personnel and their Sponsored Criminals are not just involved in religious groups, to Project a False Spiritual Image to Others in the area, but are also involved in many different types of criminal covert - black operations besides burglaries, vandalism and other crimes against Targeted Individuals.



Other sources of information on the Gang Stalking Program and Variations Tailored to each Targeted Individual are available. (Lots of disinformation and disinfo agents, as well as Mind Controlled Individuals, also pervade the Targeted Individual Community to assist in discrediting it as well as Real Targeted Individuals.)



This interview, and other interviews, Expose the Fact that Law Enforcement, Attorneys and so-called Counseling / Medical / Health Care Professionals have aided in Discrediting, as well as spreading Disinformation about Targeted Individuals.



This interview also makes some good recommendations to help Targeted Individuals.



I happen to believe that many people, like myself, are also politically targeted and victimized because they are single, isolated, live alone, &/or vulnerable for other reasons -- they are also know as "SOFT TARGETS".



I believe one of the reasons I was targeted is because I have been an independent activist, (uncontrolled by the controlled activist groups) and showed my videos & gave out information Free Publicly at Libraries (about 9-11, Voting Machine Hacking / Rigging, Secret Societies, as well as other Controversial Political Topics).



A Recommended additional Source for more information on the Targeted Individual Programs and their Variations with Some Targeted Individuals is :



Dr. John Hall, a physician in Texas

Here is a link to some of his interviews:

"GangStalking The Dr John Hall Interview"

"Dr. John Hall ON The Hagmann & Hagmann Report 9 11 2013 0"

"Dr John Hall on The Hagmann Report ~ Part 1 of 2 "

"Dr John Hall on The Hagmann Report ~ Part 2 of 2"

The best thing you can do is publicize their criminal activities so others will be aware!!!! Don't ignore anything.... https://fightgangstalking.com/tactics...

A. General Strategies

1. Shine a light on the cockroaches.

2. Take calculated risks.

3. Exploit technology.

4. Never give up.

5. Join forces with other victims.

B. Tradecraft

1. Fortification

2. Disappearing

3. Computer & Phone Security

4. Spy Gear

C. Interacting with Perps

1. Scripted Responses & Fake Phone Calls

2. Taking Photos & Videos of Stalkers

3. Making Noise

4. Suppressing Noise

5. Always Smile at the Goon Squad

6. Killing a Stalker in Self-Defense

D. Exposing the Perps Locally

1. Emails & Letters to Local Officials & Organizations

2. Flyers *****

3. Business Cards

4. Window Signs & Bumper-Stickers

5. Chalk Messages

6. Self-Inking Stamps

7. Banners

8. Calling the Police

9. Interacting With Police Officers