10 Best Christmas Movies This Year!

Published on Dec 25, 2019

Long ago were the days when old played-out Christmas films filled our hearts with holiday cheer, but then Netflix came along and was all, “Hold my eggnog,” and basically just released enough movies so you won’t even have to leave the couch your entire break. So get cozy and slip on those fuzzy socks, because we’re breaking down the 10 BEST Christmas movies released this year.What’s up guys, it’s Sussan Mourad back here on Clevver News, and if you’ve been spending your holiday rummaging through Netflix trying to figure out what to watch the last couple days of your Christmas vacation, don’t worry, I gotchu. If you didn’t know, well now you DO know that there are two things Vanessa Hudgens, AKA The Hudge, thrives in: Coachella outfit inspo and holiday RomComs. This year, she stars in The Knight Before Christmas, and if you saw my interview with her last month about this film, you’ll know how much I am a fan of this movie!Vanessa plays a science teacher who falls in love with a medieval knight who somehow time-traveled to the future. Honestly, it’s got it all, time travel, a knight in shining armour, laughs and tears so add this one to your list!Another Netflix original, called Holiday in the Wild, stars Sex & The City actress Kristen Davis, where she sets off to Africa after a nasty divorce. She meets a handsome AF pilot (obvi played by Rob Lowe), and they probably fall in love after bonding over petting baby elephants. But the big question remains: DOES SHE MOVE TO AFRICA OR RETURN HOME?! Netflix continues the holiday cheer, with Let It Snow, a young adult flick where a bunch of teenagers fall in love with each other during a snowstorm in a small midwestern town.Ahhhh yes, the “We have literally nothing in common, but being stuck in a small town and forced to talk to you is actually making me like you” story. Yup, count me in.So if you feel the need to stray from Netflix and dabble in the Hallmark holiday rollout, be sure to check out Christmas Under The Stars, starring Jesse Metcalf, and y’all, this is your chance to figure out what the heck John Tucker has been up to all these years. Jesse plays your typical finance dude who loses his job and has to start working at a Christmas tree lot, where he *of course* finds true love. Alexa, play Rihanna’s “We Found Love In A Hopeless Place.”Disney Plus also took a page out of the cheesy feel-good holiday goldmine, as Anna Kendrick stars in Noelle. Anna plays Noelle Kringle (AKA Santa Claus’ daughter) alongside Bill Hader, who plays her brother. First off, this is the duo I never knew I needed until now, but basically, Noelle has to save Christmas after her brother gets cold feet of filling the massive shoes of his father. Gotta love a solid female-saves-the-day film, amiright?!Kelly Rowland is taking a stab at the seasonal cinema world. She is set to star in a Lifetime film called Merry Liddle Christmas about a happily single, career-driven “independent woman” (see what I did there?!). She will have to fight the urge to fall for her new neighbor while home with her family for the holidays. Something tells me that Kelly is definitely NOT ready for this jelly. Next up, name a better duo than the holidays and The Royals. I realize it’s an impossible task because it’s just not possible. Netflix is releasing the third installment ofA Christmas Prince, but this time with The Royal Baby. This one’s definitely a must-watch.Another Netflix must-watch is Holiday Rush, AKA one of those #grateful #blessed sort of feel-good films. When a single dad loses his job, he and his four kids are forced to move in with their aunt, when they discover the “true meaning” of Christmas as they adjust to a new non-bougie lifestyle. I’m sensing a tear-jerker coming on… So if you’re headed to the theaters this Christmas, and if you truly miss seeing Emilia Clark on your TV screen, she’s going a little less calculated Khaleesi and a little more not-so-calculated Christmas elf.In Last Christmas, Emilia plays a frustrated department store worker, who meets a random hottie who’s too good to be true. Although this may seem like your typical run-of-the-mill holiday romcom, I should warn you that there’s a twist at the end that you may not be so prepared for. But did you guys reallllllly think I’d get through a list of Christmas movies without mentioning Frozen 2?! Anna and Elsa are returning to the big screen, and just in time for new music once “Santa Baby” gets old.

