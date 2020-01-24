#Lausanne2020

Best Moments from the Winter Youth Olympic Games | Lausanne 2020

Olympic
4.12M
392 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jan 24, 2020

Enjoy watching the best moments full of emotions and top performances from the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics Games in Lausanne, Switzerland! #Lausanne2020

Thanks for joining and cheering with us during this amazing event that was all about the Olympic spirit and camaraderie between athletes from all over the world!

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔
http://oly.ch/Subscribe

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to