Published on Dec 30, 2017

Rio 2016 Field Hockey gold medallist Sam Quek reveals the beauty secrets of Team GB alongside her team mate Nicola White. Do they wear make-up for matches? How much do they care about their looks once the match starts?



Join us for a look at Olympic threads through time and the fashion moments that shook the Games: http://bit.do/Fashion_EN



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5