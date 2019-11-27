LIVE: Assange’s father takes part in public hearing on son’s case and freedom of the press

Streamed live on Nov 27, 2019

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from Berlin for a public hearing on Julian Assange’s case and the freedom of the press is on Wednesday, November 27. Assange’s father John Shipton, one of Assange’s case lawyers Renata Avila, UN Special Rapporteur on Torture Nils Melzer and Wikileaks editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson are all set to take part in the event. Whistleblower Julian Assange has been imprisoned since his removal from the Ecuadorian embassy in London in May. He remains in the London high-security Belmarsh prison despite having completed his sentence for violating bail, as he awaits a hearing on his possible extradition to the United States in February.



Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: cd@ruptly.tv



Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly