Egypt's ousted President Morsi dies in court

Published on Jun 18, 2019

Egypt's former President Mohamed Morsi died on Monday in court after attending a court trial on espionage charges.

Local media said the former president has suffered a heart attack.

He has been attending a retrial session in Cairo along with other 22 people.

Morsi was sentenced to 25 years in jail on charges of spying for foreign countries.

Morsi, 67 years old, who took office in 2012, was ousted by the army in 2013 in response to mass protests against him.

Since then, Morsi and leaders of his Muslim Brotherhood group have been kept in prison and faced trials over charges of murder, violence and spy.