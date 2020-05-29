Kylie Jenner Claps Back About FAKE Billionaire Status!

Published on May 29, 2020

Well here’s some piping hot tea for your Friday... Remember last year, when Forbes reported that Kylie Jenner was the youngest “self made” billionaire? Well now they just posted a massive report where they revealed that Kylie Jenner is actually NOT a billionaire. And Kylie Jenner has some WORDS for them!



What’s up? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and Kylie Jenner is in some hot water after Forbes claimed that she inflated her numbers and faked tax returns to make her appear richer than she actually is.



So is Kylie Jenner a billionaire OR NOT? ?! Don’t worry we’ll get into all of it.





