Published on Apr 8, 2020

Ender Akarsu began to work at his home in Istanbul with a 3D printer early on Sunday to make protective face shields which will be distributed to health care workers in hospitals.

"Since last Monday, I have printed and delivered a total of 60 shields," Akarsu told Xinhua. "I am now preparing the last couple of pieces of a package that will contain 30 shields."■