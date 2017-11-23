Fast Food (A Thanksgiving Special) - Simon's Cat | BLACK & WHITE

Published on Nov 23, 2017

'Two hungry cats join forces to gobble down a festive feast’.

‘Fast Food’ Credits:

Directed by: Simon Tofield

Animation: Jimeno Farfan

Animation Supervisor: Emma Wakely

Design/Rig: Trevor Phillips

Art Director: Liza Nechaeva

Producer: Emma Burch

Associate Producer: Edwin Eckford

Music & Sound Design: Shooty



FAQs:



Q. What software do you use?

A. Simon's Cat is made using Adobe Flash / TV Paint / CelAction animation software.



Q. Why does it take so long to make each Simon's Cat film?

A. Animation is a slow process and Simon’s Cat films pay particular attention to observed, real life cat behaviour. Historically the films were traditionally animated frame by frame. More recently we use Celaction which has sped up the process but still requires a lot of care and attention. Each film takes approximately 6-9 weeks to make, depending on complexity, number of characters and special effects.



