Coronavirus - China's Lies affect us all

Loading...
Working...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
We have been hit by something that we were not properly prepared for, it is time to cut through the lies and time to prepare.For a deeper dive into China's Propaganda influence and soft power, watch our liveshow ADVPodcasts: https://www.youtube.com/advpodcastsDOCUMENTARY LINKS:Conquering Southern China:https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...Conquering Northern China:https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...Stay Awesome China (my new documentary): https://vimeo.com/ondemand/stayawesom...For Motorcycle adventures around the world, and a talk-show on two wheels go to ADVChina every Monday 1pm ESThttps://www.youtube.com/advchinaThe WHO belongs to Communist China:https://youtu.be/G5VGPYtbTk8For a realistic perspective on China and world travel from an American father and a Chinese mother with two half-Chinese daughters go to Laowhy86 every Wednesday 1pm ESThttps://youtu.be/mErixa-YIJECoronavirus truth and lies:https://youtu.be/hSIt496d82sFor a no-nonsense on the street look at Chinese culture and beyond from China's original YouTuber, join SerpentZA on Friday at 1pm ESThttps://www.youtube.com/serpentzaCoronavirus - Inside Info and discussion:https://youtu.be/lk5XkhUKMDMSupport Sasha and I on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/serpentzaJoin me on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/winstoninchinaTwitter: @serpentzaInstagram: serpent_za hong kong wuhan world health organization
Loading playlists...