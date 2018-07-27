🇳🇮 Nicaraguans mark 100 days of deadly protests | Al Jazeera English

Loading...
Nicaragua's Association of Human Rights says at least 448 people have been killed in anti-government protests over the past three months.It's accusing security forces of detaining opponents of President Daniel Ortega in clandestine torture centres.Meanwhile, a small group of students came out to mark the 100 days anniversary of the civil uprising.Al Jazeera's Lucia Newman reports from Managua.
