House of Saud: The meteoric rise of Mohammed bin Salman

Published on Nov 7, 2017

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN



FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN



It's a palace purge in Riyadh, with implications well beyond Saudi Arabia's borders. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is cleaning house with the firing and sometimes jailing of royal family insiders who include billionaire businessmen and the head of the National Guard. Does it signal a shift in policy? Or is it little more than the 32-year-old heir's cementing of power ahead of an ascension to the throne that could come sooner rather than later?

Produced by Charles WENTE, Alessandro XENOS, Christopher DAVIS.

http://www.france24.com/en/taxonomy/e...



Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com



Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN



Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.Eng...



Follow us on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/France24_en