House of Saud: The meteoric rise of Mohammed bin Salman

Published on Nov 7, 2017

It's a palace purge in Riyadh, with implications well beyond Saudi Arabia's borders. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is cleaning house with the firing and sometimes jailing of royal family insiders who include billionaire businessmen and the head of the National Guard. Does it signal a shift in policy? Or is it little more than the 32-year-old heir's cementing of power ahead of an ascension to the throne that could come sooner rather than later?
