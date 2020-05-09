Stephanie Gilmore: "I do want to tell my story" | Exclusive Interview

Published on May 9, 2020

Stephanie Gilmore is one of the greatest surfers of all time. She has won seven WSL World Championships and is now tied for the best of all time with Layne Beachley. Now with 30, Stephanie wants to tell her story of her love for the sport, her victories, and the moment in 2010, where she got hurt because she was in the wrong place in the wrong time: "In the last few years, I've reached that moment where it's about doing something that's bigger than myself. It's hard to call it a sport because it's something that we love so much and we want to do it every day. I was that young girl once that watched a video of my favourite surfer telling me about how she got inspired to do something, and that clicked for me. So maybe it can click for someone else."



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔

http://oly.ch/Subscribe



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com