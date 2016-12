Published on May 12, 2015

Pat McElligott passed away quietly this week-- but his impact was more than most imagined. At Larkspur Restaurant in Wichita, Kansas -- those who enjoyed his music that played in the background while they dined, probably didn't know that the aging man had quite a career. This story of his life from a Hatteberg's People story in 2008 is a tribute to the quiet man whose personality touched all of us!