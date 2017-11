Published on Nov 20, 2017

New Brazilian music sensation Anitta joins Tropicalismo icons Gilberto Gil and Caetano Veloso for a samba party at the legendary Maracana Stadium during the Rio 2016 Opening Ceremony.



