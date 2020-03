Published on Mar 26, 2020

Welcome to the 402nd episode of New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:



Story #1: The ‘EARN IT’ Bill Is the Government’s (Open) Plan to Scan Every Message Online

https://bit.ly/2wCpMVq



S.3398 - EARN IT Act of 2020

https://bit.ly/2UzpXsw



The EARN IT Act Is the New FOSTA

https://bit.ly/2xnVqWH



Congress Must Stop the Graham-Blumenthal Anti-Security Bill

https://bit.ly/39luy78



Video: The EARN IT Act - Holding the Tech Industry Accountable in the Fight Against Online Child Sexual Exploitation

https://bit.ly/2WICs7O



Story #2: ‘Digital Dollar’ Stripped From Pelosi Plandemic Bill, Still

https://bit.ly/2vNRMF5



White House, Senate Reach Historic $2 Trillion Stimulus Deal Amid Growing Coronavirus Fears

https://cnn.it/33LW6Bd



Episode 328 – The Bitcoin Psyop

https://bit.ly/33WYUff



Story #3: Mobile Phone Industry Explores Worldwide Tracking Of Users

http://archive.is/4azLv



GSMA: Global System for Mobile Communications

https://bit.ly/2WICzjK



Police in California Plan to Use Drones to Enforce Quarantine Lockdown

https://bit.ly/33L90zz



Israel Joins Totalitarian States Using Coronavirus To Spy On Citizens

https://bit.ly/2UjUQ5f



U.S. Government, Tech Industry Discussing Ways To Harness Location Data To Combat Coronavirus

https://bit.ly/39gSPuP



You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Join. Thank You.