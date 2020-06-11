#ПрезентацияPlayStation5 #PS5 #ПрезентацияPS5нарусском

Презентация PS5: показали PlayStation 5 и игры для PS 5. Новые Человек Паук, Horizon и Resident Evil

Player 1
2.86K
402 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 11, 2020

Sony показала дизайн PlayStation 5 и кучу новых игр для некстгена.


Подписывайся👇
Телеграм: https://trbna.co/Sports_games
ВК: https://vk.com/sports.cyber
Твиттер: https://twitter.com/sports_cyber
Инста: https://www.instagram.com/games_sport...

0:00 Начало
0:16 Как выглядит PS5
0:34 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
0:49 Horizon 2: Forbidden West
1:03 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
1:20 Resident Evil Village
1:37 Demon’s Souls Remake
1:50 Gran Turismo 7
1:59 Returnal
2:13 Hitman 3
2:23 NBA 2K21
2:29 Godfall
2:35 Project Athia
2:44 Pragmata
2:53 Ghostwire: Tokyo
3:09 Sackboy A Big Adventure
3:22 Deathloop
3:30 Kena: Bridge of Spirits
3:42 Jett: The Far Shore
3:45 Та самая игра с котиком. Stray
3:51 Destruction AllStars
3:56 Solar Ash
4:04 Little Devil Inside
4:14 Oddworld: Soulstorm
4:27 Goodbye Volcano High
4:37 Astro’s Playroom
4:43 Pathless
4:52 GTA 5


#ПрезентацияPlayStation5 #PS5 #ПрезентацияPS5нарусском #КаквыглядитPlaystation5 #ИгрынаPlaystation 5 #PlayStation5 #MarvelsSpiderManMilesMorales #GranTurismo7 #RatchetClankRiftApart #GhostwireTokyo #Hitman3 #Horizon2ForbiddenWest #Resident Evil Village #GTAV

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to