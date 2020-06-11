Презентация PS5: показали PlayStation 5 и игры для PS 5. Новые Человек Паук, Horizon и Resident Evil

Loading...
Sony показала дизайн PlayStation 5 и кучу новых игр для некстгена. Подписывайся👇Телеграм: https://trbna.co/Sports_gamesВК: https://vk.com/sports.cyberТвиттер: https://twitter.com/sports_cyberИнста: https://www.instagram.com/games_sport...0:00 Начало0:16 Как выглядит PS5 0:34 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales0:49 Horizon 2: Forbidden West1:03 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart1:20 Resident Evil Village1:37 Demon’s Souls Remake1:50 Gran Turismo 71:59 Returnal2:13 Hitman 3 2:23 NBA 2K212:29 Godfall2:35 Project Athia2:44 Pragmata2:53 Ghostwire: Tokyo3:09 Sackboy A Big Adventure3:22 Deathloop3:30 Kena: Bridge of Spirits3:42 Jett: The Far Shore3:45 Та самая игра с котиком. Stray 3:51 Destruction AllStars3:56 Solar Ash4:04 Little Devil Inside4:14 Oddworld: Soulstorm4:27 Goodbye Volcano High4:37 Astro’s Playroom4:43 Pathless4:52 GTA 5#ПрезентацияPlayStation5 #PS5 #ПрезентацияPS5нарусском #КаквыглядитPlaystation5 #ИгрынаPlaystation 5 #PlayStation5 #MarvelsSpiderManMilesMorales #GranTurismo7 #RatchetClankRiftApart #GhostwireTokyo #Hitman3 #Horizon2ForbiddenWest #Resident Evil Village #GTAV
