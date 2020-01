Published on Jan 5, 2020

Thousands in Baghdad participated in a funeral of Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on Saturday.

On Friday, the U.S. assassinated Soleimani, head of Iran's elite Quds Force, and al-Muhandis, deputy chief of Iraq's Hashd Shaabi forces in Baghdad.

Mourners chanted anti-U.S. slogans while following military vehicles carrying the coffins.

Tight security measures were taken in Baghdad as its main roads and bridges were blocked.■