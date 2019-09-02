Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
YouTube Premium
Loading...
Get YouTube without the ads.
Working...
Skip trial
1 month free
Find out why
Close
LIVE: Hong Kong police hold press briefing
New China TV
Loading...
Unsubscribe from New China TV?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
477K
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
More
Add translations
8
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
9
3
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
4
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Started streaming 47 minutes ago
LIVE: Hong Kong police hold press briefing on protests.
Category
News & Politics
Show more
Show less
Hide chat
Show chat
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
民怨爆錶！鄺神Tommy仔同你鬧爆克警記招
蘋果動新聞 HK Apple Daily
5,607 watching
Live now
Trump An Incoherent Spectacle At G7; W.H. Struggles To Clean Up | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
- Duration: 15:48.
MSNBC
1,783,189 views
New
15:48
Donsplaining | The Daily Show
- Duration: 21:13.
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
3,249,196 views
21:13
LIVE: General strike hits Hong Kong
Ruptly
194 watching
Live now
Psychiatrist On ‘The Essential Emptiness Of President Donald Trump’ | The Last Word | MSNBC
- Duration: 9:11.
MSNBC
1,267,004 views
9:11
In the Foxhole Vol. 2 | The Daily Show
- Duration: 20:46.
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
2,180,586 views
20:46
🔴 Exiled Chinese Billionaire's Accusations of China (w/ Guo Wengui & Kyle Bass) | RV Classics
- Duration: 52:48.
Real Vision Finance
719,793 views
New
52:48
Trump's Instability Threatens To Deprive Him Of One Of His Re-Election Arguments | Deadline | MSNBC
- Duration: 21:59.
MSNBC
919,086 views
New
21:59
Trump's Trade War (full film) | FRONTLINE
- Duration: 54:48.
FRONTLINE PBS | Official
1,487,192 views
54:48
LIVE: Hong Kong gov't officials hold press briefing
- Duration: 1:11:36.
New China TV
2,292 views
New
1:11:36
Full Frontal Rewind: Trump's Henchmen Pt. 1 | Full Frontal on TBS
- Duration: 19:44.
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
532,716 views
New
19:44
Made in the U.S.A.
- Duration: 8:20.
CBS Sunday Morning
56,143 views
New
8:20
China is erasing its border with Hong Kong
- Duration: 14:25.
Vox
7,679,117 views
14:25
Israeli army fires into Lebanon after Hezbollah missile attack
- Duration: 16:35.
Al Jazeera English
107,698 views
New
16:35
Gutfeld: Trump is succeeding and it's the media's nightmare
- Duration: 13:44.
Fox News
806,244 views
13:44
Steve Bannon: If There Is Another Tiananmen in Hong Kong, the CCP Will Collapse | Zooming In
- Duration: 49:09.
Zooming In with Simone Gao
379,872 views
49:09
🔴 Steve Bannon's Warning On China Trade War (w/ Kyle Bass) | Real Vision Classics
- Duration: 54:01.
Real Vision Finance
1,342,651 views
54:01
🔴 Will The Hong Kong Protests Result In Civil War? (w/ TL Tsim) | Real Vision Classics
- Duration: 21:34.
Real Vision Finance
156,757 views
New
21:34
Whitehouse insiders reveal damning allegations against Donald Trump | 60 Minutes Australia
- Duration: 19:51.
60 Minutes Australia
81,602 views
New
19:51
Atlantic: Mattis Found Trump To Be Of Limited Cognitive Ability, Dubious Behavior | Hardball | MSNBC
- Duration: 9:11.
MSNBC
799,138 views
New
9:11
Language:
English
Location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...