How to increase your shot power in Water Polo ft. Maggie Steffens | Olympians' Tips

Published on May 12, 2020

In this week's Olympians' Tipps video, two-times Olympic Gold medallist and captain of USA's Women's Water Polo team Maggie Steffens shows you how to increase the power and accuracy of the outside shot. With some drills and skills that she did growing up and still does today, you can develop your water polo game outside of the water.

Remember these tips to help up your game:
1) Pizza Box: Bend wrist at 90°
2) isolate the wrist and flick for speed
3)point where you want the ball to go

