Endangered deer spotted in Hunan, China

Published on Aug 20, 2019

A forest musk deer was found in a national park in central China's Hunan Province, the park's administration said Friday.

The staff of the park deployed dozens of infrared cameras after droppings and hairs that were suspected to belong to forest musk deer were found in the park in mid-July. The cameras captured the footage of a forest musk deer eating leaves on Aug. 10.

The finding of the deer proves that the national park has abundant biodiversity and is a good habitat for wildlife, said Su Hai, deputy head of the administration of the Nanshan national park.

Forest musk deer are under national first-class protection and are on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. There are 4,000 to 4,500 forest musk deer living in the wild.