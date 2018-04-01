When 60 Minutes first met Daniel Barenboim

Published on Apr 1, 2018

Bob Simon profiled the celebrated conductor and pianist in 1998, when he called Barenboim

"today's most accomplished all-around musician"



Subscribe to the "60 Minutes" Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/1S7CLRu

Watch Full Episodes of "60 Minutes" HERE: http://cbsn.ws/1Qkjo1F

Get more "60 Minutes" from "60 Minutes: Overtime" HERE: http://cbsn.ws/1KG3sdr

Relive past episodies and interviews with "60 Rewind" HERE: http://cbsn.ws/1PlZiGI

Follow "60 Minutes" on Instagram HERE: http://bit.ly/23Xv8Ry

Like "60 Minutes" on Facebook HERE: http://on.fb.me/1Xb1Dao

Follow "60 Minutes" on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1KxUsqX

Follow "60 Minutes" on Google+ HERE: http://bit.ly/1KxUvmG



Get unlimited ad-free viewing of the latest stories plus access to classic 60 Minutes archives, 60 Overtime, and exclusive extras. Subscribe to 60 Minutes All Access HERE: http://cbsn.ws/23XvRSS



Get the latest news and best in original reporting from CBS News delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to newsletters HERE: http://cbsn.ws/1RqHw7T



Get your news on the go! Download CBS News mobile apps HERE: http://cbsn.ws/1Xb1WC8



Get new episodes of shows you love across devices the next day, stream local news live, and watch full seasons of CBS fan favorites anytime, anywhere with CBS All Access. Try it free! http://bit.ly/1OQA29B



---

"60 Minutes," the most successful television broadcast in history. Offering hard-hitting investigative reports, interviews, feature segments and profiles of people in the news, the broadcast began in 1968 and is still a hit, 50 seasons later, regularly making Nielsen's Top 10. "60 Minutes" has won more Emmy Awards than any other primetime broadcast, including a special Lifetime Achievement Emmy. It has also won every major broadcast journalism award over its tenure, including 20 Peabody and 18 DuPont Columbia University awards for excellence in television broadcasting. Other distinguished awards won multiple times include the George Polk, RTNDA Edward R. Murrow, Investigative Reporters and Editors, RFK Journalism, Sigma Delta Chi and Gerald Loeb Awards for Distinguished Business and Financial Reporting. "60 Minutes" premiered on CBS Sept. 24, 1968. Jeff Fager is the program's executive producer. The correspondents and contributors of "60 Minutes" are Bill Whitaker, Steve Kroft, Lara Logan, Scott Pelley, Lesley Stahl, Anderson Cooper, Sharyn Alfonsi, Jon Wertheim, Norah O'Donnell and Oprah Winfrey. "60 Minutes" airs Sundays at 7 p.m. ET/PT. Check your local listings.