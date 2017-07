Published on Jul 11, 2017

Olympic Silver Medallist Élodie Clouvel demonstrates the basics skills exercises to begin shooting with the laser pistol used in Modern Pentathlon competitions.



Learn how to improve your game from the best athletes in the world with "Olympians' Tips": https://www.olympicchannel.com/en/pla...



Subscribe to the Olympic Channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5