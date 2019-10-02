All Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's Olympic Medal Races | Athlete Highlights

Published on Oct 2, 2019

Enjoy this look back at all of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's Olympic medal races in this week's Athlete Highlights!



Fraser-Pryce caught the world's eye in 2008 when at 21 years old, she became the first Caribbean woman to win 100 m gold at the Olympics. In 2012, she successfully defended her 100 m title, becoming the third woman to win two consecutive 100 m gold medals at the Olympic Game! Fraser-Pryce won bronze at the Summer Olympics 2016, she became the first woman in history to win 100 m medals at three consecutive Olympic Games!



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com