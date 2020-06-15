'Outer Banks' Actors CONFIRM Relationship!

Published on Jun 15, 2020

Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline finally confirmed their relationship over the weekend, and fans are ecstatic!If it’s not made Instagram official, we all know that the relationship never really happened. . Watch the latest Clevver News Feed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XycTy...



Subscribe for more Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



More from Clevver News:

Rumor Patrol: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaJYu...

YouTuber News: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cyv6r...

Celebrity Lowdown: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKA34...



For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV



Follow our hosts!

Emile Ennis Jr. @emileennisjr Sussan Mourad @sussan_mourad



#OuterBanks #ChaseStokes #MadelynCline #JonathanDaviss