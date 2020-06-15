'Outer Banks' Actors CONFIRM Relationship!

Watch Queue
Queue
Loading...
Loading...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline finally confirmed their relationship over the weekend, and fans are ecstatic!If it’s not made Instagram official, we all know that the relationship never really happened. . Watch the latest Clevver News Feed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XycTy...
Subscribe for more Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews
More from Clevver News:
Rumor Patrol: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaJYu...
YouTuber News: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cyv6r...
Celebrity Lowdown: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKA34...
For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Follow our hosts!
Emile Ennis Jr. @emileennisjr Sussan Mourad @sussan_mourad
#OuterBanks #ChaseStokes #MadelynCline #JonathanDaviss
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Loading playlists...