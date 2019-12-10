"I want to surf until I’m 70!" - Kelly Slater | Exclusive Interview

There is no end in sight for surfing legend Kelly Slater. The 11-time world champion revealed to the Olympic Channel that he wants to surf until he is 70. With an eye on Tokyo 2020 when surfing becomes an Olympic sport, Slater is highly motivated to represent the USA. Find out more about the 46-year-old legend and his amazing career!

