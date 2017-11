Published on Nov 26, 2017

(Press CC for subtitles)



With the week of the Final Draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ upon us, the FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks about ten things the fans can expect from the event that will get underway in Russia next June. Enjoy the video and let us know what you’re looking forward to!



Check out FIFA on YouTube’s most popular videos:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Please subscribe to FIFA on YouTube to stay updated on daily releases:

http://www.youtube.com/subscription_c...

Other FIFA Social Media Channels

www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup

www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup

www.twitter.com/fifacom