"Charming Beijing" promotion event attracts Israeli people

Published on Oct 29, 2019

The "Charming Beijing" promotion event was held in Israel's Tel Aviv on Monday.

The event included a photo exhibition about old and modern Beijing and other cultural activities.

With the aim of promoting tourism in Beijing, numerous Israelis were deeply attracted by the event.

Israelis experienced Chinese calligraphy, paper cutting and painting lanterns with great joy.

They were also glad to put on ancient Chinese costumes and opera masks to take photos.

Cooperation has increased since Beijing and Tel Aviv established a sister city relationship in 2006.