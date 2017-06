Published on Jun 15, 2017

She was Brazil's first gold medallist of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, but much before that day, she was just a young judoka fighting for her dream in the City of God, not too far from where it became true.



Find more Olympians when they were younger in "Before They Were Superstars": https://www.olympicchannel.com/en/pla...



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5