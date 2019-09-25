Shocking Footage of China’s Uighurs Shackled and Blindfolded

Published on Sep 25, 2019

Shocking footage has emerged of Uighur Muslim prisoners in Xinjiang handcuffed and blindfolded, being transferred by train to what one expert believes is one of the tougher detention facilities. The Chinese regime calls the facilities schools providing job training in Xinjiang, but Western leaders call it the “stain of the century” and say China is trying to “erase” its own citizens.



